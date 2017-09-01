Blade and Bow – Kentucky Straight Bourbon

750ml Bottle From $ 41.98

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Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey uses a unique Solera System aging process to preserve the heritage of Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Uncommon in the bourbon industry, this tiered blending method creates a complex liquid by using the best of both the older and newer distillates. This spirit is aged in charred American white oak barrels and begins with a nose of fresh fruit, followed by hints of dried apricot, ripe pear, and sweet roasted grain on the palate. The finish includes notes of charred oak and warm winter spices. Each bottle is adorned with one of five collectible keys, representing the components of crafting bourbon - grains, yeast, fermentation, distillation, and aging - which have grown to symbolize the Southern traditions of hospitality, warmth, and enjoying the finer things in life. This bourbon is best enjoyed straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 91 proof 750 mL bottle of Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.