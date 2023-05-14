Basil Hayden's – Bourbon
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Marked by a rich cascade of aromas and flavors, Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is carefully matured for exceptional quality and distilled in the heart of bourbon country in Clermont, Kentucky. This unique, single small batch bourbon whiskey is blessed with rich hints of peppermint, notes of pepper, slight citrus overtones and a spicy, warming finish. Sip neat, on the rocks, in a classic Manhattan or Old Fashioned. Try it in a Mint Julep or Bourbon Mary while savoring the aroma with a spicy, peppery, honey-toned light body and gentle bite. Carefully matured for exceptional quality, Basil Hayden is artfully aged and bottled at 80 proof. Basil Hayden utilizes twice as much rye as the other bourbons in the collection for a gentle yet spicy flavor.
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Ratings & Reviews
5.00
- 6 months agoChristopher L. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoAlicia E. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrian B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMatthew D. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
SmoothTasty, complexBrody L. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Superb!Smooth like butter.Jessica S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Light....smooth, and will never let you downIt is my go to bourbon crafted with care and reasonably priced.Amy B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
A favoriteSmoothDaniel L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Great for the priceHRudy P. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Empowering!Gave me that oomf I needed!Harris B. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
MhmmmmSo goodMary C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
The best everyday drinkin bourbonSooooo nice and easyScott K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years agoClint . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
So smooth and deliciousBest when cold. Great with a cigar.Bethany . - Verified buyer
- 18 hours ago
Best reasonably priced bourbon on the market.Try it for yourselfRuchir P. - Verified buyer
It's good bourbonIt's good bourbonCMClay M.