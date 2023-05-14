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Basil Hayden's Bourbon 750ml Bottle

Basil Hayden's – Bourbon

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Marked by a rich cascade of aromas and flavors, Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is carefully matured for exceptional quality and distilled in the heart of bourbon country in Clermont, Kentucky. This unique, single small batch bourbon whiskey is blessed with rich hints of peppermint, notes of pepper, slight citrus overtones and a spicy, warming finish. Sip neat, on the rocks, in a classic Manhattan or Old Fashioned. Try it in a Mint Julep or Bourbon Mary while savoring the aroma with a spicy, peppery, honey-toned light body and gentle bite. Carefully matured for exceptional quality, Basil Hayden is artfully aged and bottled at 80 proof. Basil Hayden utilizes twice as much rye as the other bourbons in the collection for a gentle yet spicy flavor.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

16 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Christopher L. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Alicia E. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Brian B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Matthew D. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth

    Tasty, complex
    Brody L. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Superb!

    Smooth like butter.
    Jessica S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Light....smooth, and will never let you down

    It is my go to bourbon crafted with care and reasonably priced.
    Amy B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    A favorite

    Smooth
    Daniel L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for the price

    H
    Rudy P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Empowering!

    Gave me that oomf I needed!
    Harris B. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Mhmmmm

    So good
    Mary C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    The best everyday drinkin bourbon

    Sooooo nice and easy
    Scott K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago
    Clint . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    So smooth and delicious

    Best when cold. Great with a cigar.
    Bethany . - Verified buyer
  • 18 hours ago

    Best reasonably priced bourbon on the market.

    Try it for yourself
    Ruchir P. - Verified buyer

  • It's good bourbon

    It's good bourbon
    CM
    Clay M.