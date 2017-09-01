Balcones – Texas Pot Still Bourbon

50ml Bottle From $ 6.49

750ml Bottle From $ 28.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 57.99

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Savor the flavor of a Texas-made whisky created with a pioneering spirit with Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whisky. On the palate are bold flavors of honey, sweet cream, candied pecans, sandalwood, and leather with a soft and dry lingering spice finish. This whisky is made with Texas-grown and roasted blue corn, Scottish Golden Promise malted barley, Texas Rye, and Texas soft red winter wheat and has matured over 24 months in New American Oak barrels. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whisky. Please drink responsibly.