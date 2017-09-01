1792 – Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon

1L Bottle From $ 48.99

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1792 Small Batch Bourbon is hand crafted from the finest corn, rye and malted barley using a unique high rye mash-bill. Aging only on the top floors of our warehouses and removed only at peak maturity, select barrels are carefully selected by our Master Distiller and married to create our small batch bourbon.