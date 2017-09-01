Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
1792 – Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1792 Small Batch Bourbon is hand crafted from the finest corn, rye and malted barley using a unique high rye mash-bill. Aging only on the top floors of our warehouses and removed only at peak maturity, select barrels are carefully selected by our Master Distiller and married to create our small batch bourbon.