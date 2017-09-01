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Starward Nova Single Malt Australian Whisky 750ml Bottle

Starward – Nova Single Malt Australian Whisky

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GOLD MEDAL - San Francisco World Spirits Awards 2020 + 2019
92 points from Wine Enthusiast
91 points from Wine Advocate and WhiskyCast

Nova is an award-winning single malt whisky matured in Australian red wine barrels which previously held Shiraz, Cabernet and Pinot Noir. The barrels come from great wineries in the heart of Australia’s wine region and are filled within days in order to impart bold, fruit flavors. Imagine rich, red berry pudding covered in vanilla, caramel and spice.

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