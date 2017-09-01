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Starward – Two-Fold Australian Whisky
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GOLD MEDAL - San Francisco World Spirits Awards 2020. Best Australian Blended Whisky at World Whiskies Awards 2020 + 2019.
Starward has combined malted barley and wheat to create Two-Fold, a marvelous whisky from Melbourne, which has been allowed to mature entirely in Australian red wine barrels. A big, fruit-forward dram that suits sipping over ice on a warm evening or even used in cocktails.