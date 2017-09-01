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Starward – Solera Single Malt Australian Whisky
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GOLD MEDALS - World Whiskies Awards 2016, 2017, 2019
Solera is a twice distilled single malt whisky, fermented with brewer’s yeast for an extra flavorful, craft finish. The whisky is matured in carefully selected Apera casks, an Aussie fortified wine similar to Sherry, which have been recoopered, shaved and charred. Imagine toasted caramel and crème brulee with tropical fruit and a lingering, dry spicy finish.