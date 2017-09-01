Westward – American Single Malt Cask Strength

750ml Bottle From $ 146.99

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Unfettered, upstanding and uncut, this whiskey reflects the robust flavors built in every step of our long, slow process. Our original single malt, reimagined and offered at cask strength. This whiskey best reflects the skillful finesse of our talented team of brewers-turned-distillers and the beauty of the bounty of the American Northwest. Cask Strength accentuates our rich, locally malted barely, the flavorful beer created in-house, and the newly charred American Oak barrels matured to perfection in Oregon, the ideal environment t raise a world class whiskey.