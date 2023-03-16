Seagram's – 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey
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Put your feet up, relax and let the crisp aroma of Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey envelop you. Our whiskey has a smooth, slightly sweet taste that leaves your palate with a creamy, vanilla finish. Our American whiskey is 80 proof and carefully blended and aged in oak barrels to bring out its bold flavors. Simply mix Seagram's 7 Crown Blended American Whiskey and lemon-lime soda in a highball glass with ice for a signature 7 & 7 cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of American Blended Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.82
17 Reviews
- 8 months agoJeffrey K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoSally U. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoDavid C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoCindy M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCindy M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCindy M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoCindy M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoJ B. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Comes in handyComes in handyTk C. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GoodGood serviceOscar E. - Verified buyer
- 20 hours ago
Good on the rocks or as a mixBallin’ on a budgetRiley U. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good on the rocks or as a mixBallin’ on a budgetRiley U. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Good on the rocks or as a mixBallin’ on a budgetRiley U. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Always my go toThank youSara R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoooveWith bitters, seltzer, lime squeezePhil . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Always a favorite of mineAlways a go to for meSara R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
AlrightGoodChris . - Verified buyer