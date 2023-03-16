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Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Seagram's – 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey

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Put your feet up, relax and let the crisp aroma of Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey envelop you. Our whiskey has a smooth, slightly sweet taste that leaves your palate with a creamy, vanilla finish. Our American whiskey is 80 proof and carefully blended and aged in oak barrels to bring out its bold flavors. Simply mix Seagram's 7 Crown Blended American Whiskey and lemon-lime soda in a highball glass with ice for a signature 7 & 7 cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of American Blended Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.82

17 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Jeffrey K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Sally U. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    David C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Cindy M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cindy M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cindy M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Cindy M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    J B. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Comes in handy

    Comes in handy
    Tk C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Good service
    Oscar E. - Verified buyer
  • 20 hours ago

    Good on the rocks or as a mix

    Ballin’ on a budget
    Riley U. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good on the rocks or as a mix

    Ballin’ on a budget
    Riley U. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good on the rocks or as a mix

    Ballin’ on a budget
    Riley U. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Always my go to

    Thank you
    Sara R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooove

    With bitters, seltzer, lime squeeze
    Phil . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Always a favorite of mine

    Always a go to for me
    Sara R. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Alright

    Good
    Chris . - Verified buyer