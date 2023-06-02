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Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey 1.75L Bottle

Seagram's – 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey

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Put your feet up, relax and let the crisp aroma of Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey envelop you. Our whiskey has a smooth, slightly sweet taste that leaves your palate with a creamy, vanilla finish. Our American whiskey is 80 proof and carefully blended and aged in oak barrels to bring out its bold flavors. Simply mix Seagram's 7 Crown Blended American Whiskey and lemon-lime soda in a highball glass with ice for a signature 7 & 7 cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 1.75 L bottle of American Blended Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.

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5.00

5 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
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