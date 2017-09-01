Seagram's – 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey

200ml Bottle From $ 4.99

375ml Bottle From $ 8.49

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

1L Bottle From $ 18.47

1.75L Bottle From $ 21.74

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Put your feet up, relax and let the crisp aroma of Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey envelop you. Our whiskey has a smooth, slightly sweet taste that leaves your palate with a creamy, vanilla finish. Our American whiskey is 80 proof and carefully blended and aged in oak barrels to bring out its bold flavors. Simply mix Seagram's 7 Crown Blended American Whiskey and lemon-lime soda in a highball glass with ice for a signature 7 & 7 cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 1 L bottle of American Blended Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.