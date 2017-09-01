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Michter's US-1 – Unblended American Whiskey
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Unlike bourbon or rye, which, by definition, must be aged in new oak barrels, our US*1 Unblended American Whiskey is aged in a way that utilizes whiskey-soaked barrels to achieve a rich and unique flavor profile. In late 2013, then Master Distiller Willie Pratt agreed to re-release our US*1 Unblended American Whiskey after a nearly three-year absence from the market, deeming it “just right” and “the best it’s ever been.” Crucially, our US*1 Unblended American Whiskey never contains grain neutral spirits – hence its “unblended” distinction.