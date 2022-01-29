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Michter's US-1 Small Batch American Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Michter's US-1 – Small Batch American Whiskey

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Unlike Bourbon or Rye, which, by definition, must be aged in new oak barrels, our US★1 Unblended American Whiskey is aged in a way that utilizes whiskey-soaked barrels to achieve a rich and unique flavor profile. Crucially, our US★1 Unblended American Whiskey never contains grain neutral spirits – hence its “unblended” distinction.

Tasting Notes: Deep butterscotch and vanilla notes, hints of caramel, and dried fruit with a ripened fruit finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

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5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    James C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    James C. - Verified buyer