Michter's US-1 – Small Batch American Whiskey |

750ml Bottle From $ 41.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Unlike Bourbon or Rye, which, by definition, must be aged in new oak barrels, our US★1 Unblended American Whiskey is aged in a way that utilizes whiskey-soaked barrels to achieve a rich and unique flavor profile. Crucially, our US★1 Unblended American Whiskey never contains grain neutral spirits – hence its “unblended” distinction.



Tasting Notes: Deep butterscotch and vanilla notes, hints of caramel, and dried fruit with a ripened fruit finish.