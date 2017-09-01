Michter's US-1 – Toasted Barrel Finish Sour Mash Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 186.99

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Upon its being named “Whisky Of The Year” for 2019 by The Whisky Exchange, Michter’s US*1 Sour Mash Whiskey became the first whiskey made in the United States to ever achieve this honor. It is this award winning whiskey that is at the heart of our Toasted Barrel Sour Mash Whiskey. It is made by taking Michter’s US*1 Sour Mash Whiskey and then aging it for an additional period of time in a second custom made barrel. This second barrel is assembled from 18-month air-dried wood and then toasted but not charred. Several different levels of toast for the second barrel were evaluated before our production team led by Master Distiller Dan McKee and Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson decided on the one that would best display the elegant nuances of this remarkable whiskey.