Jeremiah Weed – The Curious Spiced Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 25.74

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Enthrall the senses with this curiously unique blend of whiskey and spices in Jeremiah Weed Spiced Whiskey. The strangely delicious flavors of our American blended whiskey with spices and other natural flavors is sure to amaze and should be saved for the best of occasions. Simply mix with cola and pour over ice for a classic mixed drink. It's the most entertaining spirit in the world! It's the libation that's sure to amaze and bewilder! It's the flavored whiskey that brings friends together. Behold! The one, the only, Jeremiah Weed! Shoot it or mix it, Jeremiah Weed is meant to be enjoyed and experienced with an open mind. Remember, friends of Weed are friends indeed! Please enjoy responsibly.