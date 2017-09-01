George Dickel – 15 Year Single Barrel Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 57.99

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George Dickel Single Barrel Aged 15 Years Tennessee Whisky offers a one-of-a-kind experience for the most discerning drinker. Cascade Hollow Distillery has set aside a limited number of barrels holding our most precious and richly complex whisky at peak periods of maturation. Each barrel is bottled by hand at cask strength with minimal filtering, but no two barrels offer the same flavor. Unique in taste and aged at least 15 years, this handcrafted superior whisky stands in a class all by itself. Simply enjoy neat or with iced water on the side. Includes one 80-104.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Single Barrel Aged 15 Years Tennessee Whisky. Please drink responsibly.