Cascade Blonde – American Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 24.59

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Lake lovers and dock dwellers, meet your new favorite daytime summer sipper. Incredibly smooth and light in color, Cascade Blonde American Whiskey is easier to drink than floating downstream. We finish our blonde American whiskey with limestone filtered Cascade Spring water to create a crisp, smooth taste in every glass. Awarded the Silver Medal at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Cascade Blonde offers a finer way to relax with a character as bright as the blue sky. Mix with lemonade and garnish with an orange wedge for a refreshing tasting Cascade Crush cocktail. Includes one 750 mL, 80 proof bottle of Cascade Blonde American Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.