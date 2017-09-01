Balcones – Lineage Single Malt Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 38.99

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Savor the flavor of a Texas-made whisky created with a pioneering spirit with Balcones Lineage Texas Single Malt Whisky. On the palate are rich notes of caramelized soft oak, honey, chestnuts, and red wine reduction with a tea tree, black tea, and cinnamon finish. This whisky is made with Texas-grown and malted barley and Scottish Golden Promise malted barley and has matured over 36 months in New American Oak and used Kentucky Bourbon, European, and American Oak barrels. Balcones Lineage Texas Single Malt Whisky earned back to back Double Gold medals in the 2021 and 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a highball cocktail. Includes one 94 proof 750 mL bottle of Balcones Lineage Texas Single Malt Whisky. Please drink responsibly.