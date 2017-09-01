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Balcones Baby Blue Corn Whiskey 750ml Bottle

Balcones – Baby Blue Corn Whiskey

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Savor the flavor of a Texas-made whisky created with proud Waco roots and a pioneering spirit with Balcones Baby Blue Texas Corn Whisky. On the palate are rich flavors of tropical fruit, apricot, brown sugar, sweet tea with lemon, and smoked chilis with a medium, long, cinnamon and mint finish. This whisky is made with 100% Texas-grown and roasted blue corn and has aged over 12 months in used American Oak barrels. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a classic Gold Rush cocktail. Includes one 92 proof 750 mL bottle of Balcones Baby Blue Texas Corn Whisky. Please drink responsibly.

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