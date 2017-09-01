Balcones – Brimstone Texas Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 51.34

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The award-winning Balcones Distilling proudly presents Balcones Brimstone, a one-of-a-kind whisky smoked with sun-baked Texas scrub oak using our own secret process. The result is a whisky full of fresh, youthful corn and light fruit notes married with a bold smokiness. Whether you like smoky whiskies or just have a penchant for big, new flavors, Brimstone is sure to be a memorable pour. On the nose are notes of confectioners' sugar, cold-smoked butter, corn husk, BBQ pit, stone fruit, chili peppers, and graham crackers. The palate brings together candied oak smoke, English pipe tobacco, butter, orange marmalade, fruit cocktail, sweet tea, and chili peppers, ending with a long, dry finish. Enjoy straight or in a whisky sour. Includes one 750 mL bottle of Balcones Brimstone Whisky. Please drink responsibly.