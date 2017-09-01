Balcones – Mirador Texas Single Malt Whiskey

750ml Bottle From $ 82.99

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Celebrate new beginnings with Balcones Mirador Eclipse Texas Single Malt Whisky. This new release reflects the sacred trance driven from a solar eclipse, which signifies specific moments and places that we cannot control. Matured in a variety of first, second, and third-fill used Kentucky bourbon casks from 4 to 5 years before reaching the blending table, this whisky is made with two strains of yeast: a red wine and rosé yeast alongside our house malt whisky yeast. This process produces soft, blush red berry and fruits-of-the-forest notes. Sun-kissed notes of flowers, clover, mango meringue, and pineapple gumdrops are on the nose alongside notes of almond biscotti and honeydew. Blush lemon custard, white chocolate raspberry tart, guava pound cake, and prairie sage are on the palate with a long finish of dried thyme and honeyed jasmine tea. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Includes one 750 mL bottle of Balcones Mirador Eclipse Texas Single Malt Whisky. Please drink responsibly.