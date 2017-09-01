Sunday's – Japanese Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 70.99

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Japan elevates everything to an art form. The same can be said for the Japanese highball and Sunday’s Whisky was made with a highball in mind as it doesn’t dilute on the rocks or in cocktails. A subtle, underlying sweetness and citrus aroma of Sunday’s combined with the salty edge of a hard, mineral soda water creates a more balanced highball than other whisky and soda combinations.



On the nose aromas of yuzu, sugar snap pea and apple cider donut. The palate shows notes of cocoa, fresh mint, and waffle with a rounded mouthfeel, in part from the soft water source. The finish showcases more sweet baking spice notes with pink peppercorn and barley.