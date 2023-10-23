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Vodka
Western Son – 10x Distilled Texas Vodka
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375ml Bottle
From
$6.99
1.75L Bottle
From
$14.49
1L Bottle
From
$20.49
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
4 Reviews
1 month ago
Smooth vodka. Good price
Smooth vodka. Good price
Chase W. -
Verified buyer
""
1 month ago
Hoanh I. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Matt L. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Smooth and reasonable
Nice vodka for the price. Smoother than Skyy. Almost as good as Tito’s. Great for the price. Smooth enough to drink on its own.
Lars T. -
Verified buyer
1