Set your delivery address to see local pricing.
Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Check Availability
Set delivery address to see local pricing
If "Out of Stock"
Contact me
Taaka is a premium spirit at a value price. Its four distillation process and the charcoal filtration allow Taaka to produce a Vodka that is perfect by itself or in well-crafted mixed drinks.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
2 months ago
Smooth
It’s goes down easy
Chelsea P. -
Verified buyer
""
4 months ago
Regina H. -
Verified buyer
""
4 months ago
Regina H. -
Verified buyer
""
4 months ago
Regina H. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Tianjiao . -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Shaun G. -
Verified buyer
1 year ago
Nicole P. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great
Great
Sunshine S. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great deal price-wise for the folks looking for quantity first
Just as Popov developed a reputation for being the ‘bottom-shelf’ booze loved by career alcoholics, Taaka has immediate connotations, at least where I live in LBC. But as far as I know, no one drinks liquor for the delicious taste of it searing a hole thr
Susan T. -
Verified buyer 1 NOT FOR SALE FOR MINORS - The products available on this site may contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance. California Proposition 65 - WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including nicotine, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to Proposition 65 Warnings Website. Products sold on this site is intended for adult smokers. You must be of legal smoking age in your territory to purchase products. Please consult your physician before use. E-Juice on our site may contain Propylene Glycol and/or Vegetable Glycerin, Nicotine and Flavorings. Our products may be poisonous if orally ingested. Our products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration nor are they intended to treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition. For their protection, please keep out of reach of children and pets. Read our terms and conditions page before purchasing our products. Use All Products On This Site At Your Own Risk!