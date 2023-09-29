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Taaka Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Taaka – Vodka

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Taaka is a premium spirit at a value price. Its four distillation process and the charcoal filtration allow Taaka to produce a Vodka that is perfect by itself or in well-crafted mixed drinks.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.78

9 Reviews
  • 2 months ago

    Smooth

    It’s goes down easy
    Chelsea P. - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Regina H. - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Regina H. - Verified buyer
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  • 4 months ago
    Regina H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Tianjiao . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Shaun G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Nicole P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great

    Great
    Sunshine S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great deal price-wise for the folks looking for quantity first

    Just as Popov developed a reputation for being the ‘bottom-shelf’ booze loved by career alcoholics, Taaka has immediate connotations, at least where I live in LBC. But as far as I know, no one drinks liquor for the delicious taste of it searing a hole thr
    Susan T. - Verified buyer