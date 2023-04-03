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Suntory – Haku Japanese Vodka
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
8 months ago
Taylor B. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Smooth and great for gluten intolerant
Smooth and great to mix or drink neat.
Taylor B. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Lauren P. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Overall great vodka choice- Excellent for gluten intolerant-
Light yet refreshing- great for mixing. Also, a great option for those with gluten allergies because it is rice based.
Taylor B. - Verified buyer
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3 years ago
This is my favorite vodka
There isn’t a strong alcohol taste it’s smooth
Joseph W. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
One of the smoothest vodkas I ever had
Nice relaxing test
Joseph W. - Verified buyer