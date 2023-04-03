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Suntory Haku Japanese Vodka 750ml Bottle

Suntory – Haku Japanese Vodka

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

6 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Taylor B. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and great for gluten intolerant

    Smooth and great to mix or drink neat.
    Taylor B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Lauren P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Overall great vodka choice- Excellent for gluten intolerant-

    Light yet refreshing- great for mixing. Also, a great option for those with gluten allergies because it is rice based.
    Taylor B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 years ago

    This is my favorite vodka

    There isn’t a strong alcohol taste it’s smooth
    Joseph W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    One of the smoothest vodkas I ever had

    Nice relaxing test
    Joseph W. - Verified buyer