Stoli – Vodka
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Since 1938, Stoli® has held the bar high for quality vodka, combining innovation, creativity, and daring with century-old traditions to create something both refreshingly modern and exceptionally classic.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
17 Reviews
- 5 months ago
it’s not russian it’s from latviano need to boycott latvian productAdam W. - Verified buyer""
- 6 months agoLeah W. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoAndrea M. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoAndrea M. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoKate J. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLevon D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLevon D. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoRouben . - Verified buyer""
- 2 years ago
Very smoothDeliciousKaymie M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
StoliIt’s recommended, so why not.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s always goodIt’s always the same good quality every time. I Recommend it, but If you have never had it before I would Recommend chasing it with something sweet like Pineapple or something you like just a heads up :)Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Yep it’s good :)Smooth and relaxing which makes you think.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
It’s worth a try.It’s good but I’m sure this an acquired taste for experienced Vodka drinkers which I like.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Oldie but a goodie. SmoothNo hangoverLordJamar R. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
123123Missy W. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothSmoothDarrelle J. - Verified buyer
Awesome service.Awesome service.MVMike V.