Elit – Vodka |

750ml Bottle From $ 32.99

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elit™ vodka has won 13 platinum awards and an unmatched 97 points superlative rating, awarded by the Beverage Testing Institute. The exceptional vodka was also distinguished as “2022 Best Unflavored Vodka”. elit™ vodka is freeze filtered at -18°C with cutting-edge technology, inspired by the ancient vodka-making traditions, that makes it exceptionally smooth & pure.