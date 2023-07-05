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Skol Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Skol – Vodka

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Skol Vodka is known for versatility with mixed drinks, and is a party necessity. A great value made in the USA from the finest grains.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.86

7 Reviews
  • 5 months ago
    Bobby . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Tirzah I. - Verified buyer
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