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Russian Standard Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Russian Standard – Vodka

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Product of Russia. Distilled from winter, wheat grain with the aroma of cream soda and cut grass. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Rachel C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Real Russian taste

    Good, real good
    Ceasar C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Uncle Stalin’s favorite Juice

    Mixes just right with zero sugar 7 Up
    Luis P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Slight hint of IDGAF about smoothness

    Favorite Vodka for whatever reason. I like that it has a very very slight bitterness, barely noticeable, like the refiners were saying we could take this off but we are Russian so @&$% you and your feelings you panzy.
    Luis P. - Verified buyer