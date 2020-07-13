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Russian Standard Original Vodka 750ml Bottle

Russian Standard – Original Vodka

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Product of Russia. Distilled from winter, wheat grain with the aroma of cream soda and cut grass. 80 Proof

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Smoother than Tito’s (and most others) and about the same cost. My vodka of choice.

    You don’t have to spend a fortune for great vodka. And don’t get sucked into “fashionable” vodka either.
    Neil W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best vodka around for my money. You don’t need to be overcharged for some French vodka to get a great one at a lower cost. If you don’t at least try this, you’re doing yourself a disservice.

    Smoothest vodka I’ve had.
    Neil W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great vodka

    Very smooth
    Cloe M. - Verified buyer

  • very good. vodka, need bigger bottles...

    very good. vodka, need bigger bottles...
    RF
    Robert F.