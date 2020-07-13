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Russian Standard – Original Vodka
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Product of Russia. Distilled from winter, wheat grain with the aroma of cream soda and cut grass. 80 Proof
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
Smoother than Tito’s (and most others) and about the same cost. My vodka of choice.
You don’t have to spend a fortune for great vodka. And don’t get sucked into “fashionable” vodka either.
3 years ago
Best vodka around for my money. You don’t need to be overcharged for some French vodka to get a great one at a lower cost. If you don’t at least try this, you’re doing yourself a disservice.
Smoothest vodka I’ve had.
3 years ago
Great vodka
Very smooth
very good. vodka, need bigger bottles...
very good. vodka, need bigger bottles...