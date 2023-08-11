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Platinum 7X Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Platinum 7X – Vodka

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Platinum 7X delivers an American-made vodka with a smooth, clean and crisp style. With great care and meticulous attention to detail, the Platinum team has been able to craft a truly exceptional vodka.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.73

15 Reviews
  • 3 months ago
    Roger S. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago

    Great value, appreciate the light weight plastic bottle, and its surprisingly smooth, great for mixed drinks so you can save the expensive stuff for martinis

    Great for mixed drinks, so you can save the expensive stuff for martinis.
    Cynthia G. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Nicodemus B. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Brooke H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Tyler M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Pamela S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Tyler M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Tyler M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Pamela S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Tyler M. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Pamela S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Good value
    June L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best

    The best
    June L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Get what you pay

    Hey what you pay
    Will C. - Verified buyer

  • Great! Well priced, smooth vodka, lightweight bottle.

    Great! Well priced, smooth vodka, lightweight bottle.
    RB
    Rick B.