Platinum 7X – Vodka
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Platinum 7X delivers an American-made vodka with a smooth, clean and crisp style. With great care and meticulous attention to detail, the Platinum team has been able to craft a truly exceptional vodka.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.73
15 Reviews
- 3 months agoRoger S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Great value, appreciate the light weight plastic bottle, and its surprisingly smooth, great for mixed drinks so you can save the expensive stuff for martinisGreat for mixed drinks, so you can save the expensive stuff for martinis.Cynthia G. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoNicodemus B. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoBrooke H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoTyler M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoPamela S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoTyler M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoTyler M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoPamela S. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoTyler M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoPamela S. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGood valueJune L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
BestThe bestJune L. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Get what you payHey what you payWill C. - Verified buyer
Great! Well priced, smooth vodka, lightweight bottle.Great! Well priced, smooth vodka, lightweight bottle.RBRick B.