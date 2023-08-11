Platinum 7X – Vodka |

750ml Bottle From $ 8.00

1.75L Bottle From $ 13.99

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Platinum 7X delivers an American-made vodka with a smooth, clean and crisp style. With great care and meticulous attention to detail, the Platinum team has been able to craft a truly exceptional vodka.