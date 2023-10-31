New Amsterdam – Vodka |

50ml Bottle From $ 2.00

200ml Bottle From $ 4.99

375ml Bottle From $ 6.09

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

750ml Bottle From $ 11.49

12 Bottles 12oz From $ 12.00

10 Bottles 50ml From $ 13.49

1L Bottle From $ 17.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 19.74

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Born from an uncompromising passion for great vodka. From the water we use, to the grains we select, to our unique distillation process, a determined spirit flows through everything we do. This commitment to excellence delivers a great-tasting vodka with a crips, clean taste and unparalleled smoothness.