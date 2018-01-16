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Blue Ice Heisenberg Edition Vodka 750ml Bottle

Blue Ice – Heisenberg Edition Vodka

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Heisenberg Vodka is the one who knocks. Made with the highest level of ingredients: Idaho potatoes and pristine water. 40% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review

  • It was awesome! I needed a very stiff dirty martini after a long week & when I saw this bottle I thought "Yes! A Heisenberg level vodka is exactly what I need!" Admittedly, I only bought it b/c of how cool the bottle looked, but the actual vodka had a wonderful taste! I highly recommend!

    It was awesome! I needed a very stiff dirty martini after a long week & when I saw this bottle I thought "Yes! A Heisenberg level vodka is exactly what I need!" Admittedly, I only bought it b/c of how cool the bottle looked, but the actual vodka had a wonderful taste! I highly recommend!
    BB
    Brittany B.