It was awesome! I needed a very stiff dirty martini after a long week & when I saw this bottle I thought "Yes! A Heisenberg level vodka is exactly what I need!" Admittedly, I only bought it b/c of how cool the bottle looked, but the actual vodka had a wonderful taste! I highly recommend!

It was awesome! I needed a very stiff dirty martini after a long week & when I saw this bottle I thought "Yes! A Heisenberg level vodka is exactly what I need!" Admittedly, I only bought it b/c of how cool the bottle looked, but the actual vodka had a wonderful taste! I highly recommend!