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Hangar 1 Straight American Vodka 750ml Bottle

Hangar 1 – Straight American Vodka

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Best vodka I’ve ever had, definitely the most smooth yet satisfying.

    Most vodka I’ve had has a little sharp taste or a strong aroma. This has neither as they’re both subtle and very smooth. By far my favorite.
    Samuel W. - Verified buyer