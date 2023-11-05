Grey Goose – French Premium Vodka
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This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water.
GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
31 Reviews
- 1 month agoMike P. - Verified buyer""
- 5 months agoMarie M. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoluke b. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoCynthia . - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoMarianne C. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoCynthia . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoFrances P. - Verified buyer""
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- 1 year agoShane D. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoKayla . - Verified buyer
- 2 years agoJessica . - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Lovely sipMy favorite vodkaMichael F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
It really is the smoothest sip availableI use it for vodka martinis and the results are always delicious!!Michael F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
DeliciousYou won’t feel it in the morningMichael F. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
GoodGoodSamantha R. - Verified buyer