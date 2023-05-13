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Grey Goose French Premium Vodka 1.75L Bottle

Grey Goose – French Premium Vodka

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This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water.

GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

34 Reviews
  • 6 months ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
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  • 7 months ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
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  • 10 months ago
    Dameon . - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Ricardo M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Marianne C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Evelyn C. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Leahla N. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Very smooth

    This Vodka is made with good ingredients
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Very smooth vodka

    Made with pure ingredients
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Marianne C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Very smooth

    High quality
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    A smooth vodka with a good taste

    One of the smoothest vodkas
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Excellent Vodka

    Very smooth and high quality Vodka
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Very smooth vodka

    Very high quality
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    High quality vodka

    Very smooth
    Frances P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    High quality

    Smooth
    Frances P. - Verified buyer