Grey Goose – French Premium Vodka
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This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water.
GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
34 Reviews
- 6 months agoFrances P. - Verified buyer""
- 7 months agoFrances P. - Verified buyer""
- 10 months agoDameon . - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoRicardo M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoLeahla N. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoFrances P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMarianne C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoEvelyn C. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoLeahla N. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Very smoothThis Vodka is made with good ingredientsFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Very smooth vodkaMade with pure ingredientsFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoMarianne C. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Very smoothHigh qualityFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
A smooth vodka with a good tasteOne of the smoothest vodkasFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Excellent VodkaVery smooth and high quality VodkaFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
Very smooth vodkaVery high qualityFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
High quality vodkaVery smoothFrances P. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
High qualitySmoothFrances P. - Verified buyer