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Grey Goose – French Premium Vodka
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This extraordinary vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat and Gensac spring water.
GREY GOOSE® is the result of an absolute determination to create a French vodka unlike any other. Expressed in each GREY GOOSE bottle is the essence of the finest ingredients from France; soft winter wheat from in and around Picardy plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in an exclusive process designed and controlled by the extraordinary skills and commitment of our Cellar Master François Thibault