Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Gordon's Classic Vodka 375ml Bottle

Gordon's – Classic Vodka

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Make the exceptionally smooth choice with Gordon's Exceptional Blend. Perfect on its own or in a mixed drink, Gordon's Exceptional Blend perfectly complements your favorite cocktails. For a refreshing tasting drink, serve over ice with soda water and your choice of garnish. Includes one 80 proof 375 mL bottle of Gordon's Exceptional Blend (Vodka with Natural Flavors). Please drink responsibly.

More By Gordon's

You May Also Like

Often Bought With