Gordon's – Exceptional Blend Vodka

375ml Bottle From $ 6.49

750ml Bottle From $ 9.99

1L Bottle From $ 11.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 20.74

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Make the exceptionally smooth choice with Gordon's Exceptional Blend. Perfect on its own or in a mixed drink, Gordon's Exceptional Blend perfectly complements your favorite cocktails. Perfect for any vodka soda. Includes one 80 proof 1 L bottle of Gordon's Exceptional Blend (Vodka with Natural Flavors). Please drink responsibly.