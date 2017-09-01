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Gordon's Exceptional Blend Vodka 1L Bottle

Gordon's – Exceptional Blend Vodka

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Make the exceptionally smooth choice with Gordon's Exceptional Blend. Perfect on its own or in a mixed drink, Gordon's Exceptional Blend perfectly complements your favorite cocktails. Perfect for any vodka soda. Includes one 80 proof 1 L bottle of Gordon's Exceptional Blend (Vodka with Natural Flavors). Please drink responsibly.

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