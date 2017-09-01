Gordon's – Exceptional Blend Vodka

375ml Bottle From $ 6.49

750ml Bottle From $ 9.99

1L Bottle From $ 11.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 20.74

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Make the exceptionally smooth choice with Gordon's Exceptional Blend. Perfect on its own or in a mixed drink, Gordon's Exceptional Blend perfectly complements your favorite cocktails. For a refreshing tasting drink, serve over ice with soda water and your choice of garnish. Includes one 80 proof 1.75L bottle of Gordon's Exceptional Blend (Vodka with Natural Flavors). Please drink responsibly.