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White Claw Spirits Black Cherry Vodka 750ml Bottle

White Claw Spirits – Black Cherry Vodka

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White Claw™ Spirits Flavored Vodka Black Cherry. The world’s first Triple Wave Filtered™ flavored vodka .
Filtered three times using the pressure equal to a 30 foot wave, it’s flavored vodka reimagined for a
superior, smoother finish. It’s infused with our iconic White Claw™ Black Cherry flavor, for a velvety texture
that collides rich, bold black cherry flavor with a subtle kick of lemon. Best served crashing over ice with
soda at sunset.

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