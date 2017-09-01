White Claw Spirits – Pineapple Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 16.49

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White Claw™ Spirits Flavored Vodka Pineapple. The world’s first Triple Wave Filtered™ flavored vodka .

Filtered three times using the pressure equal to a 30 foot wave, it’s flavored vodka reimagined for a

superior, smoother finish. It's infused with our iconic White Claw™ Pineapple flavor to unleash a sweet,

tropical swell vibrant and juicy from start to finish. Best served crashing over ice with soda at sunset.