White Claw Spirits – Mango Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 15.49

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White Claw™ Spirits Flavored Vodka Mango. The world’s first Triple Wave Filtered™ flavored vodka.

Filtered three times using the pressure equal to a 30 foot wave, it redefines the way flavored vodka is

created to deliver a superior, smoother finish. It's infused with our iconic White Claw™ Mango flavor

bursting with bright and juicy tropical notes, balanced by hints of orange, cantaloupe and peach. Best

served crashing over ice with soda at sunset.