Skyy Infusions – Wild Strawberry Vodka
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SKYY Infusions taste reminiscent of fresh fruit because they are MADE WITH REAL FRUIT FLAVORS using only natural aromas, extracts, essences, and/or juices.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
3 Reviews
Great service.Great service.MDMichael D.
Quality product and impeccable service equals out to the perfect Saucey experience. Thank You again.Quality product and impeccable service equals out to the perfect Saucey experience. Thank You again.MDMichael D.
Skyy Wild Strawberry Vodka is a wonderful spirit to jazz up any get together. The flavor profile stays true to its name, bursting with a delicious sweet strawberry taste. Keep it fun and fruity with this brand and flavor guaranteed. Five out of five stars from me.Skyy Wild Strawberry Vodka is a wonderful spirit to jazz up any get together. The flavor profile stays true to its name, bursting with a delicious sweet strawberry taste. Keep it fun and fruity with this brand and flavor guaranteed. Five out of five stars from me.MDMichael D.