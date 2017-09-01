New Amsterdam – Red Berry Vodka

750ml Bottle From $ 3.49

200ml Bottle From $ 4.69

375ml Bottle From $ 6.99

1L Bottle From $ 12.99

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New Amsterdam® Red Berry offers sweet, juicy flavors of ripe raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and boysenberries. A touch of lime zest brightens the berry flavors on the palate and the flavors are rounded together with brown spice and sweet vanilla. Its silky smooth mouthfeel leads to an ultra-clean finish.