Set your delivery address to see local pricing.
Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
New Amsterdam – Pink Whitney Vodka Check Availability
Set delivery address to see local pricing
If "Out of Stock"
Contact me
The Spittin’ Chiclets crew has taken over New Amsterdam® Vodka to create a spirit inspired by Ryan Whitney’s favorite drink: a mix of award-winning New Amsterdam® Vodka and refreshing pink lemonade. The result is an exceptionally smooth, great-tasting pink lemonade flavored vodka that’s "not a big deal."
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
8 months ago
Mayra A. -
Verified buyer
""
8 months ago
Mayra A. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Diane P. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Diane P. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Diane P. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Diane P. -
Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Brianna D. -
Verified buyer
""
2 years ago
Guerlyne . -
Verified buyer
2 years ago
Yes
I love it
Cassandra C. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
It was delicious got me super drunk
It was an amazing drink
LosoFaith V. -
Verified buyer 1 NOT FOR SALE FOR MINORS - The products available on this site may contain nicotine, a highly addictive substance. California Proposition 65 - WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including nicotine, which is known to the State of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information, go to Proposition 65 Warnings Website. Products sold on this site is intended for adult smokers. You must be of legal smoking age in your territory to purchase products. Please consult your physician before use. E-Juice on our site may contain Propylene Glycol and/or Vegetable Glycerin, Nicotine and Flavorings. Our products may be poisonous if orally ingested. Our products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration nor are they intended to treat, prevent or cure any disease or condition. For their protection, please keep out of reach of children and pets. Read our terms and conditions page before purchasing our products. Use All Products On This Site At Your Own Risk!