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New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka 750ml Bottle

New Amsterdam – Pink Whitney Vodka

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The Spittin’ Chiclets crew has taken over New Amsterdam® Vodka to create a spirit inspired by Ryan Whitney’s favorite drink: a mix of award-winning New Amsterdam® Vodka and refreshing pink lemonade. The result is an exceptionally smooth, great-tasting pink lemonade flavored vodka that’s "not a big deal."

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.90

10 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Mayra A. - Verified buyer
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  • 8 months ago
    Mayra A. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Diane P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Diane P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Diane P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Diane P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Brianna D. - Verified buyer
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  • 2 years ago
    Guerlyne . - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yes

    I love it
    Cassandra C. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It was delicious got me super drunk

    It was an amazing drink
    LosoFaith V. - Verified buyer