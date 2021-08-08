New Amsterdam – Pineapple Vodka |

750ml Bottle From $ 2.49

200ml Bottle From $ 4.99

375ml Bottle From $ 7.49

375ml Bottle From $ 8.99

1L Bottle From $ 12.99

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New Amsterdam® Pineapple has bright, refreshing aromas of pineapple and tropical fruit. Flavors of juicy, freshly cut pineapple and coconut cleanse the palate and offer a crisp, refreshing finish.