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New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka 1L Bottle

New Amsterdam – Pineapple Vodka

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New Amsterdam® Pineapple has bright, refreshing aromas of pineapple and tropical fruit. Flavors of juicy, freshly cut pineapple and coconut cleanse the palate and offer a crisp, refreshing finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Good

    Nice
    Matthew E. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and naturally sweet

    Great with orange juice
    Shimeeka . - Verified buyer