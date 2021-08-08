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New Amsterdam – Pineapple Vodka
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New Amsterdam® Pineapple has bright, refreshing aromas of pineapple and tropical fruit. Flavors of juicy, freshly cut pineapple and coconut cleanse the palate and offer a crisp, refreshing finish.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
2 years ago
Good
Nice
Matthew E. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Smooth and naturally sweet
Great with orange juice
Shimeeka . - Verified buyer