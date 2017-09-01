New Amsterdam – Pink Whitney Vodka

50ml Bottle From $ 2.00

200ml Bottle From $ 4.99

375ml Bottle From $ 7.49

1.75L Bottle From $ 19.74

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The Spittin’ Chiclets crew has taken over New Amsterdam® Vodka to create a spirit inspired by Ryan Whitney’s favorite drink: a mix of award-winning New Amsterdam® Vodka and refreshing pink lemonade. The result is an exceptionally smooth, great-tasting pink lemonade flavored vodka that’s "not a big deal."