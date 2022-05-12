Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
New Amsterdam – Pineapple Vodka
Set delivery address to see local pricing
New Amsterdam® Pineapple has bright, refreshing aromas of pineapple and tropical fruit. Flavors of juicy, freshly cut pineapple and coconut cleanse the palate and offer a crisp, refreshing finish.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Bridgette C. - Verified buyer
""
1 year ago
Lovey G. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Light pineapple taste, clean and fresh. Try on ice.
Very clean and refreshing taste. Very good quality vodka. Better than Smirnoff in my opinion. Well worth a try.
3 years ago
Good
The above word says it all
Mayra A. - Verified buyer
22 hours ago
Surveys like this are irritating.
Make your own decisions...Jesus
Devin N. - Verified buyer