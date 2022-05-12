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New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka 750ml Bottle

New Amsterdam – Pineapple Vodka

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New Amsterdam® Pineapple has bright, refreshing aromas of pineapple and tropical fruit. Flavors of juicy, freshly cut pineapple and coconut cleanse the palate and offer a crisp, refreshing finish.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Bridgette C. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Lovey G. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Light pineapple taste, clean and fresh. Try on ice.

    Very clean and refreshing taste. Very good quality vodka. Better than Smirnoff in my opinion. Well worth a try.
    Erik G. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    The above word says it all
    Mayra A. - Verified buyer
  • 22 hours ago

    Surveys like this are irritating.

    Make your own decisions...Jesus
    Devin N. - Verified buyer