New Amsterdam – Peach Vodka
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New Amsterdam® Peach offers notes of succulent peach flavor, and is rounded out with orange blossom and a touch of vanilla to create a complex and pleasant fruit profile. Its soft, refreshing mouthfeel leads to a smooth, clean finish.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.92
12 Reviews
- 1 year agoCarl S. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoGuerlyne . - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Very nice exactly how I thought would be sooo 10/10Great tasteHardeep R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
yesYesJessica M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoShaunda M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year agoShaunda M. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Vodka. Peach. Simple.Anonymous - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GreatRefreshingLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
This peach flavored vodka is the bestNicLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
RefreshingMixed with ok yumLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
FreshMixed with OJ it is so goodLisa C. - Verified buyer
- 1 day ago
Great service.Gentleman was very courteousLisa C. - Verified buyer